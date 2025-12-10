Thrilled about upcoming data centre capacity in India: Microsoft CEO

"We're thrilled about all the data centre capacity that is coming live. We already have stuff in Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai. We are very excited about our India South Central cloud region, based in Hyderabad, that is going to come up next year," Nadella said at a Microsoft event in Delhi.

Speaking about his discussion with PM Modi, Nadella said, "We are really excited about the investment we made. I had a chance to meet Prime Minister Modi yesterday (Tuesday) and discussed our excitement about it (investments)."

Microsoft's massive investment in India

The $17.5 billion investment in India will be in addition to the $3 billion investment the company announced in January this year. In a blog post, Microsoft said this new investment will be used to build secure, sovereign-ready hyperscale infrastructure that can enable artificial intelligence adoption in India.

"At the heart of this effort is the significant progress being made at the India South Central cloud region, based in Hyderabad, that is set to go live in mid-2026. This will be our largest hyperscale region in India, comprising three availability zones — roughly equivalent in size to two Eden Gardens stadiums combined," the company said.