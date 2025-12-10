Meesho debuts on NSE, BSE; Prosus to hold 11.2% stake after listing

Technology investor Prosus said its portfolio company Meesho has begun trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking one of the year’s most closely watched technology listings. Prosus, which first invested in the Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm in 2019, will retain roughly an 11.2 per cent stake, valued at about $1 billion at the current market price, following the debut.

Meesho’s move to the public markets comes as investor appetite strengthens for larger, sustainably run Indian technology businesses that show a pathway to profitability.

It is the fourth Prosus portfolio company in India to go public in the past year, following Swiggy, BlueStone and Urban Company. As one of Prosus’s largest investments in India, Meesho reinforces the group’s long-term strategy of backing companies shaping the next wave of digital commerce in the country.

Ashutosh Sharma, head, Prosus India, said: “We congratulate Meesho as they cross this milestone in an extraordinary journey marked by nuanced understanding of the customer, companywide innovation, product centricity and disciplined execution. They are a great example of what it means to build for India — which requires both product and business model innovation. Our continued investment in Meesho reflects our belief that they are well placed to leverage digital adoption and demographic tailwinds in the e-commerce segment in India. We remain focused on supporting companies like Meesho that are building for the long term, with technology at the core.”

Founded in 2015, Meesho operates a technology-led, asset-light marketplace that connects four stakeholders — consumers, sellers, logistics partners and content creators. Meesho enables over 700,000 annual transacting sellers and small businesses, serving over 234 million annual transacting users, with 2.3 billion total orders in the 12 months ended September 30, 2025. Prosus said it has been one of Meesho’s most consistent partners, participating in every follow-on round and providing access to long-term capital. This partnership has supported Meesho through key transitions, including its evolution from social commerce to a scaled horizontal platform serving millions of customers across India. Meesho follows a technology-first approach, embedding advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI tools across its platform to drive scale, reduce costs and enhance stakeholder experience. Its AI models analyse consumer signals to generate personalised product recommendations, while algorithms process millions of listings to curate results based on price, quality and location preferences, and optimise fulfilment.