Zydus Lifesciences introduces biosimilar for cancer patients' bone health

This will provide access and treat patients with bone metastases due to breast, prostate, lung, myeloma, kidney, thyroid and other solid tumours, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing

cancer research
Zydus Lifesciences said it has been launching a wide range of biosimilars to treat various cancers ranging from breast cancer to prostate cancer | (Photo: AdobeStock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has launched a biosimilar for the treatment of osteoporosis and the prevention of skeletal complications in cancer patients.

The company has launched Zyrifa, a Denosumab biosimilar.

Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody with several indications related to bone health, primarily in the treatment of osteoporosis and the prevention of skeletal complications in cancer patients.

This will provide access and treat patients with bone metastases due to breast, prostate, lung, myeloma, kidney, thyroid, head & neck, and other solid tumours, the Ahmedabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Metastases, is when the cancer spreads to the bones and other organs in the body indicating an advanced stage of cancer.

The company said it has priced 'Zyrifa' at MRP of ₹12,495.

Sharvil P Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said that with Denosumab 120 mg SC, the company aims to bring access, affordability of medication in cancer patients needing critical care.

"This will help patients to retain mobility, and support them in their fight against cancer," he added.

Population scale analyses and registry studies consistently show high bone involvement rates in advanced disease; in advanced breast or prostate cancer, bone involvement affects 50 -70 per cent of patients, whereas 15- 40 per cent of lung, kidney, thyroid, and melanoma cases also develop skeletal metastases over time.

Zydus Lifesciences said it has been launching a wide range of biosimilars to treat various cancers ranging from breast cancer to prostate cancer, various other solid tumours and blood cancer.

The company has also partnered with diagnostic companies, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Zydus Lifesciencescancerbiosimilar

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

