Delhi HC allows Sun Pharma to manufacture, export its weight loss drug

The approval marks a major win for Sun Pharma in its patent dispute with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, the company that manufactures weight loss drug Ozempic

Sun Pharma
Novo Nordisk on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court to stop Sun Pharmaceuticals from making, distributing, or dealing in semaglutide, the active ingredient used in Ozempic. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday permitted Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to manufacture its semaglutide formulation in India and export it to other nations, The Economic Times reported.
 
The approval marks a major win for Sun Pharma in its patent dispute with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, the company that manufactures weight loss drug Ozempic.
 
However, the court prohibited Sun Pharma from selling the drug within India until March 2026, when Novo Nordisk’s secondary patent expires, the report added. The bench also instructed Sun Pharma to submit an affidavit within two weeks and to provide complete account details related to its export operations.
 
The next date of the hearing is set for February 19.
 
On Tuesday, Novo Nordisk approached the Delhi High Court to stop Sun Pharmaceuticals from making, distributing, or dealing in semaglutide, the active ingredient used in Ozempic, or any products derived from it.

Novo Nordisk vs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

The setback for the Danish pharmaceutical company follows a recent Delhi High Court decision permitting Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) to keep producing and exporting its semaglutide-based GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) drug.
 
The court declined Novo Nordisk’s request for interim relief against DRL last week, noting that the Hyderabad firm had presented a credible challenge to the validity of the semaglutide patent that remains in effect until March 2026.
 
Although DRL can continue manufacturing and exporting the medicine, the court barred it from selling the product in India until the patent term ends.

Novo Nordisk holds two patents in India

Novo Nordisk holds two key Indian patents linked to semaglutide. Patent No. 275964, filed in 2006 and now expired as of September 2024, covered the compound itself. Patent No. 262697, filed in 2007 and valid until March 2026, relates to specific formulations and delivery mechanisms designed to enhance the drug’s stability and administration.
 
With the main compound patent expiring earlier this year, Indian drugmakers have been gearing up to create and export generic alternatives. The Delhi High Court’s ruling in Sun Pharma's favour is encouraging for oth9oer pharmaceutical companies such as Mankind Pharma, Cipla, and Sun Pharma that are looking to enter the GLP-1 market.

Topics :Sun PharmaNovo NordiskDelhi High Courtweight lossPharma industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

