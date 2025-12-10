Delhi HC allows Sun Pharma to manufacture, export its weight loss drug

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday permitted Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to manufacture its semaglutide formulation in India and export it to other nations, The Economic Times reported.

The approval marks a major win for Sun Pharma in its patent dispute with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk , the company that manufactures weight loss drug Ozempic.

However, the court prohibited Sun Pharma from selling the drug within India until March 2026, when Novo Nordisk’s secondary patent expires, the report added. The bench also instructed Sun Pharma to submit an affidavit within two weeks and to provide complete account details related to its export operations.

The next date of the hearing is set for February 19. On Tuesday, Novo Nordisk approached the Delhi High Court to stop Sun Pharmaceuticals from making, distributing, or dealing in semaglutide, the active ingredient used in Ozempic, or any products derived from it. Novo Nordisk vs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories The setback for the Danish pharmaceutical company follows a recent Delhi High Court decision permitting Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) to keep producing and exporting its semaglutide-based GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) drug. The court declined Novo Nordisk’s request for interim relief against DRL last week, noting that the Hyderabad firm had presented a credible challenge to the validity of the semaglutide patent that remains in effect until March 2026.