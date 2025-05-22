Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma Q4 results: Net profit falls 19% to ₹2,153.9 cr, revenue up 8%

Sun Pharma Q4 results: Net profit falls 19% to ₹2,153.9 cr, revenue up 8%

Sun Pharma posted a 19% drop in Q4 profit to ₹2,153.9 crore, while revenue rose 8.5%. India formulation sales grew 13.6%, and a ₹5.5 final dividend has been recommended

Sun Pharma
In Q4FY25, the company reported gross sales of ₹12,815.6 crore, reflecting a growth of 8.5 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 19 per cent decline in net profit to ₹2,153.9 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, compared to ₹2,658.74 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
 
Revenue from operations rose 8.49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹12,815.58 crore, up from ₹11,813.33 crore in Q4FY24.
 
In Q4FY25, the company reported gross sales of ₹12,815.6 crore, with India formulation sales at ₹4,213 crore, reflecting a 13.6 per cent YoY increase.
 
Dividend announcement
 
The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹5.5 per equity share of face value ₹1 each, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
 
The record date for determining eligible shareholders is set for Monday, 7 July 2025, and if approved, the dividend will be paid on or before Friday, 8 August 2025.

Also Read

Q4 results today: ITC, Sun Pharma, GMR Airports on May 22; see full list

Pharma shares in focus; GSK, Jubilant, Eris, Gland, Torrent rally up to 8%

Sun Pharma Q4 preview: Analysts expect 18% jump in profit; check details

Sun Pharma gets USFDA approval for new device to treat skin disease

Nifty Pharma drops 2% after Trump reveals plans to lower US drug cost

 
Global sales performance
 
Global Specialty Sales reached $295 million, up 8.6 per cent YoY, accounting for 19.9 per cent of Q4FY25 revenue.
 
Emerging Markets (EM) formulation sales stood at $261 million, up 6.3 per cent YoY.
 
Rest of World (RoW) formulation sales were $200 million, reflecting a 2 per cent growth YoY.
 
Financial metrics
 
Research and Development (R&D) investment for the quarter stood at ₹816.6 crore.
 
EBITDA for Q4FY25 came in at ₹3,716.1 crore, including other operating revenue—marking a 22.4 per cent YoY increase.
 
EBITDA margin stood at 28.7 per cent.
 
Adjusted net profit (excluding exceptional items) was ₹2,889.1 crore, a 4.8 per cent YoY rise, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
FY25 performance snapshot
 
India formulation sales for FY25 totalled ₹16,923 crore, up 13.7 per cent YoY.
 
In the US market, formulation sales for Q4FY25 were $464 million, down 2.5 per cent YoY; however, FY25 sales reached $1,921 million, growing 3.6 per cent YoY.
 
Global Specialty sales for FY25 were $1,216 million, marking a robust 17.1 per cent YoY increase.
 
EM formulation sales for the full year stood at $1,114 million, up 7 per cent YoY.
 
RoW markets contributed $847 million for FY25, reflecting a 4.5 per cent YoY growth.
 
API segment
 
In the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) segment:
 
Q4FY25 external API sales stood at ₹533 crore, up 28.2 per cent YoY.
 
FY25 external API revenue was ₹2,129 crore, showing an 11 per cent YoY increase.
 
Sun Pharma’s API portfolio continues to support both internal formulation needs and external customer supply across global markets.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indusind Bank faces muted outlook, new CEO to tackle major challenges

Emcure Q4 profit jumps 63%, domestic business drives 19.5% revenue rise

Tata Motors targets 25% premium hatchback market share with new Altroz

Premium

IIHL to support IndusInd Bank with additional equity if needed: Hinduja

Adani Ports taps DBS for $150 mn capex loan, first global bank deal since probe

Topics :Sun PharmaQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story