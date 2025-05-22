Sun Pharma Q4 results: Net profit falls 19% to ₹2,153.9 cr, revenue up 8%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 19 per cent decline in net profit to ₹2,153.9 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, compared to ₹2,658.74 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 8.49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹12,815.58 crore, up from ₹11,813.33 crore in Q4FY24.

In Q4FY25, the company reported gross sales of ₹12,815.6 crore, with India formulation sales at ₹4,213 crore, reflecting a 13.6 per cent YoY increase.

Dividend announcement

The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹5.5 per equity share of face value ₹1 each, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders is set for Monday, 7 July 2025, and if approved, the dividend will be paid on or before Friday, 8 August 2025.

Global sales performance

Global Specialty Sales reached $295 million, up 8.6 per cent YoY, accounting for 19.9 per cent of Q4FY25 revenue.

Emerging Markets (EM) formulation sales stood at $261 million, up 6.3 per cent YoY.

Rest of World (RoW) formulation sales were $200 million, reflecting a 2 per cent growth YoY.

Financial metrics

Research and Development (R&D) investment for the quarter stood at ₹816.6 crore.

EBITDA for Q4FY25 came in at ₹3,716.1 crore, including other operating revenue—marking a 22.4 per cent YoY increase.

EBITDA margin stood at 28.7 per cent.

Adjusted net profit (excluding exceptional items) was ₹2,889.1 crore, a 4.8 per cent YoY rise, the company said in an exchange filing.

FY25 performance snapshot

India formulation sales for FY25 totalled ₹16,923 crore, up 13.7 per cent YoY.

In the US market, formulation sales for Q4FY25 were $464 million, down 2.5 per cent YoY; however, FY25 sales reached $1,921 million, growing 3.6 per cent YoY.

Global Specialty sales for FY25 were $1,216 million, marking a robust 17.1 per cent YoY increase.

EM formulation sales for the full year stood at $1,114 million, up 7 per cent YoY.

RoW markets contributed $847 million for FY25, reflecting a 4.5 per cent YoY growth.

API segment

In the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) segment:

Q4FY25 external API sales stood at ₹533 crore, up 28.2 per cent YoY.

FY25 external API revenue was ₹2,129 crore, showing an 11 per cent YoY increase.

Sun Pharma’s API portfolio continues to support both internal formulation needs and external customer supply across global markets.