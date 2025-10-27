Home / Companies / News / Indian Oil reports ₹7,817 cr net profit in Q2FY26, revenue up 3.9%

Indian Oil reports ₹7,817 cr net profit in Q2FY26, revenue up 3.9%

In Q2FY25, IOCL recorded a net loss of ₹169.58 crore on the back of a drop in average gross refining margins (GRMs)-the revenue refiners accrue from transforming each barrel of crude oil into refined

Indian Oil
Indian Oil(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
The state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,817.55 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26). During the same period last year, IOCL recorded a net loss of ₹169.58 crore on the back of a drop in average gross refining margins (GRMs)—the revenue refiners accrue from transforming each barrel of crude oil into refined fuel products.

Topics :Indian Oil CompanyQ2 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

