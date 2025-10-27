Indian Oil reports ₹7,817 cr net profit in Q2FY26, revenue up 3.9%

The state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,817.55 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26). During the same period last year, IOCL recorded a net loss of ₹169.58 crore on the back of a drop in average gross refining margins (GRMs)—the revenue refiners accrue from transforming each barrel of crude oil into refined fuel products.