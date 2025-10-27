Home / Companies / News / JK Tyre & Industries Q2 profit jumps 64% on rural demand, GST boost

JK Tyre continues to supply the US from its Mexico base while awaiting outcomes from ongoing trade negotiations

JK Tyre
Photo: Company website
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
After six quarters, JK Tyre & Industries on Monday posted a 64 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 221 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), while revenue from operations grew by 11 per cent to Rs 4,011 crore.
 
The net profit grew on the back of rural demand picking up along with raw material prices stabilising and GST rationalisation.
 
Sequentially, net profit grew by 34 per cent, with revenue also increasing by 4 per cent.
 
Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “JK Tyre performed well in Q2FY26, supported by the growth momentum. Domestic markets registered a growth of 15 per cent in volumes driven by a notable uptick across segments.”
 
Exports for the company grew 13 per cent across the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Brazil, and Mexico, as the company diversified away from the US market, which now contributes 3 per cent of total turnover. JK Tyre continues to supply the US from its Mexico base while awaiting outcomes from ongoing trade negotiations.
 
Looking ahead, JK Tyre expects double-digit growth for FY26, supported by steady demand in domestic and export markets. Raw material prices are also expected to remain range-bound, with no immediate plans for price hikes. Replacement demand remains strong with 22 per cent growth in truck tyres and 16 per cent in passenger tyres, aided by improved infrastructure and rural sentiment.
 
“GST 2.0 is indeed a very progressive step; it will go a long way in boosting demand and ultimately economic growth,” Singhania added.
 
The company is also expanding its product portfolio to include 20–22-inch passenger tyres, aligning with the shift toward SUVs and larger vehicles, while smaller-car tyre demand is also seeing a revival post-GST reform.
 
The company also reported that both its subsidiaries, Cavendish (India) and Tornel (Mexico), witnessed a significant improvement in performance in Q2, which contributed to the overall results.
 
The results were announced after market hours. The company’s share rose by 0.1 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 412.2 per share on the BSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :JK TyreQ2 resultsTyre industry

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

