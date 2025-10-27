After six quarters, JK Tyre & Industries on Monday posted a 64 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 221 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), while revenue from operations grew by 11 per cent to Rs 4,011 crore.

The net profit grew on the back of rural demand picking up along with raw material prices stabilising and GST rationalisation.

Sequentially, net profit grew by 34 per cent, with revenue also increasing by 4 per cent.

Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “JK Tyre performed well in Q2FY26, supported by the growth momentum. Domestic markets registered a growth of 15 per cent in volumes driven by a notable uptick across segments.”

Exports for the company grew 13 per cent across the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Brazil, and Mexico, as the company diversified away from the US market, which now contributes 3 per cent of total turnover. JK Tyre continues to supply the US from its Mexico base while awaiting outcomes from ongoing trade negotiations. Looking ahead, JK Tyre expects double-digit growth for FY26, supported by steady demand in domestic and export markets. Raw material prices are also expected to remain range-bound, with no immediate plans for price hikes. Replacement demand remains strong with 22 per cent growth in truck tyres and 16 per cent in passenger tyres, aided by improved infrastructure and rural sentiment.