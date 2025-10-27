Home / Companies / News / JK Tyre Q2 results: Net profit up 62% at ₹227 crore on strong revenue

JK Tyre Q2 results: Net profit up 62% at ₹227 crore on strong revenue

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 3,714.05 crore as compared to Rs 3,433.55 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said

JK Tyre
Photo: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 62.33 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 226.86 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, riding on strong revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 139.75 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 4,011.31 crore as against Rs 3,621.56 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 3,714.05 crore as compared to Rs 3,433.55 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, JK Tyre & Industries Chairman & Managing Director, Raghupati Singhania said, "Domestic markets registered a growth of 15 per cent in volumes driven by a notable uptick across segments. Export volumes grew by 13 per cent over the previous quarter, despite the prevailing uncertainty around US tariff rates."  He further said, "This growth reflects our superior product quality offerings, deeper penetration in existing markets and introduction of higher margin products for diversifying into new geographies."  Both Cavendish (India) and Tornel (Mexico) witnessed a significant improvement in their performance in Q2 and added to the overall financials of the company, JK Tyre said.

Singhania said GST 2.0 will go a long way in boosting demand and ultimately economic growth.

On the outlook, the company said, "With high frequency indicators pointing towards a pickup in economic activity, we believe the automobile sector is on a strong growth track and will create higher demand for tyres across segments, going ahead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VIL says keen to work with DoT to protect 200 mn users after SC AGR order

LTIMindtree wins $100 mn deal from US chemicals and polymers firm

Rashmi Group to invest ₹10,000 cr in steel, power plant in West Bengal

PRISM's SUNDAY Hotel enters wildlife tourism, plans 10 resorts in India

Indian Oil reports ₹7,817 cr net profit in Q2FY26, revenue up 3.9%

Topics :JK TyreQ2 resultsTyre industry

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story