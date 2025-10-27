Home / Companies / News / Tata Consumer distributors told to halt targets over unresolved issues

Tata Consumer distributors told to halt targets over unresolved issues

AICPDF urges distributors to stop pursuing company sales targets as grievances over working capital, damages, and trade practices remain unaddressed

Tata Consumer
Akshara Srivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The All India Consumer Products Distribution Federation (AICPDF) has directed all distributors of Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) across states to refrain from accepting or pursuing sales targets imposed by the company and to collectively deny any achievement of such targets.
 
This comes after the company failed to address grievances raised by distributors, including issues related to working capital and delays in damage settlements, AICPDF claimed. The body had launched ‘Salt Satyagraha’ on October 13 to press for these demands.
 
According to AICPDF, distributors have been raising several critical issues for months — including unfair trade practices, non-collection of damaged and non-moving goods, arbitrary policies, and lack of field-level support — all of which are severely affecting their business viability.
 
AICPDF alleges lack of response from company
 
“However, we have not heard anything from the company. There is a complete breakdown in conversation,” Dhairyashil Patil, national president, AICPDF, told Business Standard.
 
In this regard, an AICPDF National Governing Council meeting was held on October 25, where representatives from 24 states participated. Further, the distributors’ body has decided to march to the company’s office in Mumbai on November 4.
 
Distributors plan protest march to Tata Consumer HQ
 
“Persistent neglect has left distributors with no alternative but to take their protest to the next level. As part of the ongoing Gen D Salt Satyagraha, hundreds of Tata distributors from across Maharashtra, along with AICPDF office bearers, will proceed to Mumbai on November 4 under the banner of ‘Chalo Mumbai’. The march will culminate at the headquarters of Tata Consumer Products, where distributors will peacefully demand justice, dialogue, and accountability from Tata management,” the body said in a note.
 
TCPL did not respond to email queries sent to them till the time of going to press.
 
AICPDF warns of nationwide non-cooperation movement
 
If the company continues to remain unresponsive, AICPDF, Patil said, will launch a nationwide non-cooperation movement against TCPL, and distributors in Maharashtra will stop selling the company’s stock.
 
“The refusal of Tata management to engage in constructive dialogue has eroded the trust of the distributors who built the Tata Namak brand in the general trade network,” the note added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Oil reports ₹7,817 cr net profit in Q2FY26, revenue up 3.9%

JK Tyre Q2 results: Net profit up 62% at ₹227 crore on strong revenue

VIL says keen to work with DoT to protect 200 mn users after SC AGR order

LTIMindtree wins $100 mn deal from US chemicals and polymers firm

Rashmi Group to invest ₹10,000 cr in steel, power plant in West Bengal

Topics :Tata Consumer ProductssaltTata Salt

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story