Supriya Life Sciences bets on regulated markets with new facility

Supriya Life Sciences is strengthening its presence in regulated global markets with the commissioning of a new finished formulations manufacturing facility at Ambernath near Mumbai, as the company lines up capacity expansion to support long-term growth across APIs and contract manufacturing.

The ₹165-crore facility, located around 50 km from Mumbai, has been set up as a dedicated finished formulations plant catering primarily to the contract manufacturing requirements of customers in regulated markets such as Europe, Latin America and North America. The company said the site has already received World Health Organization–Good Manufacturing Practices (WHO-GMP) approval, while regulatory clearances from the European Union and the US Food and Drug Administration are currently underway.

The Mumbai-based pharma company posted total revenue of ₹706 crore in FY25, along with a profit of ₹187.9 crore. Commenting on the expansion, managing director Saloni Satish Wagh said the Ambernath facility marks a strategic step in strengthening Supriya Life Sciences’ presence in regulated markets. “Finished formulations and contract manufacturing are a natural extension of our API capabilities. With this facility, we are building a platform that allows us to partner more closely with customers in regulated geographies while maintaining our focus on quality, backward integration and margins,” she said. Wagh added that while capacity ramp-up will be gradual due to regulatory timelines, the company remains confident of achieving optimal utilisation over the medium term.

Commercial revenues from the Ambernath facility are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, following pilot production and validation activities. The plant houses multiple manufacturing lines, including liquid inhalation, tablets, capsules and injectables, with phase one commencing with the liquid inhalation line. The inhalation line has a capacity of around 5 million bottles annually, while the tablets and capsules line can produce up to 1 billion units per year. The company indicated that optimal utilisation of the new formulations facility is likely to be achieved only over the next three to four years, as approvals from regulated markets are secured. Full utilisation is expected around FY29.

Alongside the formulations expansion, Supriya Life Sciences continues to scale up its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) operations. The company’s API capacity currently stands at about 950 kilolitres following the addition of a new module and debottlenecking initiatives. Capacity utilisation at the API plant is around 70 per cent, with full utilisation expected by FY28. The company reiterated its revenue growth guidance of over 20 per cent annually over the next few years, factoring in contributions from both API and finished formulations businesses. Supriya Life Sciences derives nearly 85 per cent of its revenue from exports, with Europe accounting for about 45 per cent of total revenue, followed by Latin America at around 20 per cent. North America currently contributes 4 to 5 per cent, while the balance comes from Southeast Asia and other regions.

While the domestic market accounts for about 15 per cent of revenue, a significant portion of this is linked to multinational customers whose finished formulations are exported to regulated markets. The company said it intends to remain export-oriented, citing better margins and long-term stability in regulated markets compared with domestic or semi-regulated geographies. As part of its medium-term expansion plans, Supriya Life Sciences has acquired a land parcel of approximately 25 to 30 acres at Patalganga for a future greenfield manufacturing site. Groundwork for the project is expected to begin around FY27, with capacity additions planned in a phased manner. The company is yet to finalise whether the new site will initially focus on APIs or finished formulations.