No more fake Little Hearts: Delhi HC orders Amazon to delist products

The Delhi High Court directed several parties to refrain from making and selling biscuits that copy Britannia’s popular heart-shaped biscuit called Little Hearts. The court noted that the name and heart shape used by the sellers were the same as Britannia’s registered product.

The order was passed by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora in a case filed by Britannia Industries Ltd.

Amazon asked to remove products

The court also directed online shopping platform Amazon to remove such products from its website. These biscuits were being sold online under the name 'Little Hearts' and looked very similar to Britannia’s original product.

In its order, the court restrained the defendants and all persons connected to them from using the name or heart shape of Little Hearts in any form. This includes manufacturing, selling, marketing, or advertising such biscuits. The court said they must not use any mark or shape that is identical or similar to Britannia’s registered trademarks. What did Britannia say? Britannia told the court last year that it found biscuits being sold on Amazon under the name Little Hearts by Shri Swastik Organics and other related persons. The online listings allegedly referred to Britannia Little Hearts and used images that copied Britannia’s original packaging.