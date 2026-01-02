Bajaj Auto reports 14% rise in total sales to 369,809 units in December

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday reported a 14 per cent rise in total sales at 3,69,809 units in December 2025 as compared to 3,23,125 units in the same month of 2024.

Total domestic sales were at 1,69,373 units last month as against 1,62,420 units in the year-ago period, up 4 per cent, Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were at 1,32,228 units as against 1,28,335 units in December 2024, a growth of 3 per cent.

Exports of two-wheelers were up 24 per cent at 1,78,125 units last month as compared to 1,43,838 units in the same month a year ago.