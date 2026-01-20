Suryoday SFB enters gold loan segment to scale secured lending portfolio

In a move to scale its secured loan portfolio, Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) decided to enter the gold loan segment, with plans to start from Maharashtra with a phased expansion across other states in the coming months.

Why is Suryoday SFB entering the gold loan segment?

The SFB plans to enter the gold loan market in line with its strategy to be a diversified, full-service retail bank with a balanced, secure asset mix. The move is aligned with its strategy to strengthen a safer, more granular and collateral-backed lending portfolio, while meeting the evolving credit requirements of both existing and new-to-bank customers. The lender’s foray into gold loans marks a logical and strategic extension of its journey.

What customer demand is driving the bank’s move? "Over the years, the SFB has built a strong foundation in unsecured business lending, especially supporting women entrepreneurs, helping them start, scale and sustain their enterprises. As these businesses have grown, so have their working capital needs, and many long-standing customers have consistently expressed their desire for the bank to offer a trusted, transparent gold loan solution. This step is therefore a natural progression, driven by customer demand, relationship-based banking, and SSFB’s deep understanding of grassroots entrepreneurial ecosystems," the SFB said. How does the bank plan to scale the gold loan business?