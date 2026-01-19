Suzlon appoints Paulo Fernando Soares as President of Europe business

Home-grown renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Monday said it has appointed Paulo Fernando Soares as President of its Europe business to accelerate growth in the region.

Soares joins the company after a short stint at Sany Renewables in Europe, where he was serving as Managing Director, Suzlon said in a statement.

The company said it is strengthening its global leadership structure to drive the next phase of international growth under its Suzlon 2.0 strategy.

With four decades of experience in the wind industry, Soares will lead Suzlon's European operations with a mandate to develop regional capabilities, forge strategic partnerships, strengthen customer engagement, and drive market access across Europe.