Suzlon bags 170.1 MW wind energy order from AMPIN for Andhra's Kurnool

Suzlon on Friday said it has secured its third successive order from AMPIN for a 170.1 MW wind project in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
As part of the contract, Suzlon will supply 54 of its advanced S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, a company statement said.
The scope of work includes full project execution, including equipment supply, installation, commissioning, and long-term operations and maintenance services. Total orders from AMPIN Energy stand at 303 MW.
Vivek Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, India Business, Suzlon Group, said, "Three orders from AMPIN reflect the power of shared mission. Together, we're committed to a self-reliant, affordable and sustainable energy future by blending innovation, local manufacturing, and deep sectoral expertise in promoting decarbonisation of India's power distribution infrastructure." Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, Managing Director & CEO, AMPIN Energy Transition Limited, said, "This project is a strategic step forward in AMPIN's journey toward a 25 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2030, reinforcing our commitment to delivering clean, dependable power to India's growing Commercial and Industrial sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app