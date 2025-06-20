Home / Companies / News / Suzlon bags 170.1 MW wind energy order from AMPIN for Andhra's Kurnool

Suzlon bags 170.1 MW wind energy order from AMPIN for Andhra's Kurnool

As part of the contract, Suzlon will supply 54 of its advanced S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW

Suzlon
Total orders from AMPIN Energy stand at 303 MW | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Suzlon on Friday said it has secured its third successive order from AMPIN for a 170.1 MW wind project in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the contract, Suzlon will supply 54 of its advanced S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, a company statement said.

The scope of work includes full project execution, including equipment supply, installation, commissioning, and long-term operations and maintenance services. Total orders from AMPIN Energy stand at 303 MW.

ALSO READ: Suzlon wins 378 MW wind project from NTPC Green, total orders at 1,544 MW

Vivek Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, India Business, Suzlon Group, said, "Three orders from AMPIN reflect the power of shared mission. Together, we're committed to a self-reliant, affordable and sustainable energy future by blending innovation, local manufacturing, and deep sectoral expertise in promoting decarbonisation of India's power distribution infrastructure."  Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, Managing Director & CEO, AMPIN Energy Transition Limited, said, "This project is a strategic step forward in AMPIN's journey toward a 25 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2030, reinforcing our commitment to delivering clean, dependable power to India's growing Commercial and Industrial sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India cancels eight flights on June 20: Full list of routes here

Reliance, Havells in race to acquire majority control in Whirlpool India

Sorry and thank you: Air India CEO writes to flyers a week after crash

Premium

Apple in talks with home-grown companies to produce iPhone gears

Trent sets 25% growth target, to expand Zudio and new brand categories

Topics :Suzlon EnergySuzlonSuzlon GroupWind energyAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story