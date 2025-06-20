Air India cancels eight flights on June 20: Full list of routes here

Air India cancelled at least eight flights—four international and four domestic—on Friday, June 20, citing “enhanced maintenance and operational reasons,” according to a report by ANI.

International flights cancelled on June 20:

AI906 (Dubai to Chennai)

AI308 (Delhi to Melbourne)

AI309 (Melbourne to Delhi)

AI2204 (Dubai to Hyderabad)

Domestic flights cancelled on June 20:

AI874 (Pune to Delhi)

AI456 (Ahmedabad to Delhi)

AI2872 (Hyderabad to Mumbai)

AI571 (Chennai to Mumbai)

The airline did not provide specific details about the maintenance or operational issues behind the cancellations.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status via the airline’s website or mobile app before heading to the airport.

This follows a previous set of cancellations on Wednesday, when Air India called off three international flights due to technical and maintenance-related concerns. In two of those cases, passengers had already boarded before the flights were cancelled. “Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to these cancellations. Affected customers are being offered full refunds or the option to reschedule their travel at no additional cost,” the airline had said in an earlier statement. Since the June 12 Ahmedabad crash, Air India has experienced a surge in delays and cancellations. Some aircraft have even been grounded mid-flight due to detected technical snags. The crash has prompted intensive inspections of the airline’s Boeing 787 and 777 fleets.