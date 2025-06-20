Home / Companies / News / Air India cancels eight flights on June 20: Full list of routes here

Air India cancels eight flights on June 20: Full list of routes here

Air India flight cancellation: The airline cites maintenance and operational reasons for cancelling at least 8 international and domestic flights on June 20

Air India, Indian airlines
Air India cancels international and domestic flights on June 20 | Photo: Air India fleet by Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Air India cancelled at least eight flights—four international and four domestic—on Friday, June 20, citing “enhanced maintenance and operational reasons,” according to a report by ANI.
 

International flights cancelled on June 20:

AI906 (Dubai to Chennai)
 
AI308 (Delhi to Melbourne)
 
AI309 (Melbourne to Delhi)
 
AI2204 (Dubai to Hyderabad)
 

Domestic flights cancelled on June 20:

AI874 (Pune to Delhi)

AI456 (Ahmedabad to Delhi)
 
AI2872 (Hyderabad to Mumbai)
 
AI571 (Chennai to Mumbai)
 
The airline did not provide specific details about the maintenance or operational issues behind the cancellations.
 
Passengers have been advised to check their flight status via the airline’s website or mobile app before heading to the airport.
 
This follows a previous set of cancellations on Wednesday, when Air India called off three international flights due to technical and maintenance-related concerns. In two of those cases, passengers had already boarded before the flights were cancelled.
 
“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to these cancellations. Affected customers are being offered full refunds or the option to reschedule their travel at no additional cost,” the airline had said in an earlier statement.
 
Since the June 12 Ahmedabad crash, Air India has experienced a surge in delays and cancellations. Some aircraft have even been grounded mid-flight due to detected technical snags. The crash has prompted intensive inspections of the airline’s Boeing 787 and 777 fleets.
 
Air India has also cut back its wide-body international schedule by approximately 15 per cent from June 20 through mid-July to facilitate inspections and maintain adequate aircraft reserves.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

