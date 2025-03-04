Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suzlon secures 204.75 MW wind energy order from Jindal Renewables

This partnership is Suzlon's largest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) order with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW

Suzlon
The new order was bagged from Jindal Green Wind 1 Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Tuesday said it has bagged a 204.75 MW wind energy order from Jindal Renewables.

The new order was bagged from Jindal Green Wind 1 Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables.

Suzlon will supply 65 state-of-the-art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity, a company statement said.

The order will be executed in the Karur region of Tamil Nadu.

This partnership is Suzlon's largest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) order with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW. Earlier, Suzlon secured two orders to power Jindal Steel's plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind energy.

"Building on our initial successes in Karnataka, we're now expanding the Low CO2 Steel movement to Tamil Nadu, a trailblazer in wind energy," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said  Currently, C&I customers account for 59 per cent of Suzlon's total order book, which has now reached a record 5.9 GW the highest in the company's history.

The energy generated will be utilized for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enhancing their operational sustainability and contributing to India's green energy transition.

"This third order with Suzlon is a clear demonstration of our commitment to sustainable practices and our vision to become the largest de-carbonisation solution provider," Bharat Saxena, President, Jindal Renewables, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

