PM Modi flags off 'e-Vitara', first Battery Electric Vehicle, in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the 'e-VITARA', Suzuki's first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.
The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than a hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan, making India a global manufacturing hub for Suzuki's electric vehicles.
PM Modi, who is in Gujarat on a two-day visit, earlier shared the announcement on X. In a post he wrote, "Today is a special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility. At the programme in Hansalpur, e-VITARA will be flagged off. This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations. In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat."
He also inaugurated two historic milestones at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. According to a press release, "Together, these landmark initiatives underscore India’s emergence as a global hub for green mobility while advancing the Prime Minister’s commitment to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat."