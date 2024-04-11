Swiggy introduces 'Paw-ternity Policy', extending support to pet parents

In a heartwarming gesture to celebrate the bond between pets and their human companions, Swiggy has announced a significant update to its policy. The company expanded its existing parenthood policy to include pet parents, unveiling the 'Paw-ternity Policy' aimed at supporting employees in their pet care and adoption journeys.

Girish Menon, the chief human resource officer at Swiggy, highlighted in a press release that this new policy is designed to offer comprehensive support to employees with pets, recognising and honouring their pivotal role in caring for their beloved companions.

"At Swiggy, we continually strive to create a workplace culture that values and supports our employees in every aspect of their lives. With the introduction of the Swiggy Paw-ternity Policy, we are extending our commitment to inclusivity by recognising and honoring the unique responsibilities of pet parenthood," Swiggy announced in the press release.

Under the new policy, full-time employees can avail themselves of several key provisions:

New pet/adoption leave



Employees welcoming a new pet will receive an extra paid day off in addition to their annual leave entitlement. This leave is intended to provide pet parents with the time they need to help their new companions settle into their homes. During this period, employees may also opt to work from home to provide comfort and support to their new pets.

Sick leave



Recognising the importance of attending to the health needs of pets, the Swiggy Paw-ternity Policy allows pet parents to utilise their casual or sick leave for routine vaccination or accompanying a sick or injured pet to a veterinary appointment.

Bereavement leave



Saying goodbye to a pet can be a deeply emotional and challenging experience. Swiggy will now offer bereavement leave to employees grieving the loss of a pet.

The Swiggy Paw-ternity Policy builds upon the foundation laid by the company's gender-neutral parental policy, which was introduced in 2020. This policy provides paid leave for primary and secondary caregivers, bonding leaves, and time off for various family-related circumstances, including adoption, surrogacy, miscarriage, and IVF treatments, said the company.