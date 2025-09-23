Apollo Hospitals expands genomics network, targets affordable testing

Apollo Hospitals Group said its Genomics Institutes, currently operational in 12 cities, will expand to five more locations in the coming months, including Tier-2 centres such as Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Indore. The move aims to make genomic testing more accessible beyond metro cities, where awareness and availability remain limited.

The group has so far conducted more than 11,000 genomic consultations, covering cancer, reproductive health, rare genetic disorders and preventive care. With over 30 trained geneticists and counsellors on board, Apollo is positioning genomics as a critical pillar of precision medicine in India.

A major focus will be affordability. Whole genome sequencing, which currently costs around Rs 60,000, is expected to become significantly cheaper in the next three years as testing technology improves, turnaround times shorten and volumes increase. Apollo estimates the cost could fall below Rs 20,000, making personalised diagnostics viable for a wider patient base.

“Reaching more than 11,000 genomic consultations underscores the impact of integrating genetic insights into mainstream care. We are committed to making genomic testing accessible and integral to standard healthcare,” said Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals. The genomics market in India is drawing increasing interest, with players such as MedGenome, Agilus Diagnostics and Metropolis Healthcare expanding their genetic testing offerings. As awareness of preventive medicine grows and costs decline, industry experts expect strong growth in adoption over the next five years. Earlier, Agilus Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare, announced the launch of its Agilus Comprehensive Genomic Profile (CGP) Rapid, which provides profiling of more than 500 cancer-related genes in four working days, compared to the conventional 30-day timeline.