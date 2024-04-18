Swiggy to integrate Instamart with Mall to broaden choice for consumers

Food tech giant Swiggy on Thursday said it will integrate Swiggy Mall with its quick commerce offering Instamart, to broaden the choice for consumers looking to purchase products other than groceries and staples.

Swiggy Mall, which is currently operational in parts of Bengaluru, marked the company's foray into online retail.

The company said Swiggy Instamart is already present in more than 25 cities allowing Swiggy Mall to scale up over the coming months, starting with Bengaluru.

"Swiggy Instamart is broadening its offerings to include an even wider array of products. With our latest update, customers can now explore an extensive selection across over 35 categories, that go way beyond groceries and home essentials, delivered in minutes.

"This marks a significant milestone in our journey towards providing unparalleled convenience, ensuring our users have everything they need at their fingertips, faster than ever before," said Phani Kishan, Head of Swiggy Instamart.

In a blog post, the company stated the integration will further broaden the choice for consumers, who are showing an increasing predilection to purchase products other than groceries and staples from Swiggy Instamart.