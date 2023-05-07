Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

Since ONDC does not have its own app, customers looking to order food need to do so using either the Paytm or Magicpin app. Currently, the network also counts other platforms like Meesho, Craftsvilla, Mystore, and Pincode as its buyer applications.

ONDC is a non-profit platform set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as an alternative for online shopping. The network is not an app but a facilitative platform designed to “revolutionise” digital commerce.