Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

ONDC is offering low prices for the same food compared to Swiggy, Zomato

Aryaman GuptaPeerzada Abrar New Delhi/Mumbai
Premium
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Food aggregator platforms Swiggy and Zomato are facing stiff competition from government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is offering users cheaper prices for the same food items.
ONDC is a non-profit platform set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as an alternative for online shopping. The network is not an app but a facilitative platform designed to “revolutionise” digital commerce.
Since ONDC does not have its own app, customers looking to order food need to do so using either the Paytm or Magicpin app. Currently, the network also counts other platforms like Meesho, Craftsvilla, Mystore, and Pincode as its buyer applications.

First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

