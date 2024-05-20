Home / Companies / News / TaMo's arms partners with Bajaj Finance to provide financing to dealers

TaMo's arms partners with Bajaj Finance to provide financing to dealers

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the participating companies will come together to leverage Bajaj Finance's wide reach to help dealers

Tata motors
Tata Motors (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors on Monday said its passenger vehicles and passenger electric mobility subsidiaries have tied up with Bajaj Finance for providing supply chain finance solutions to their respective dealers.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), subsidiaries of Tata Motors, have joined hands with Bajaj Finance to extend supply chain finance solutions to its passenger and electric vehicle dealers, the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the participating companies will come together to leverage Bajaj Finance's wide reach to help dealers of TMPV and TPEM access funding with minimal collateral, it added.

The partnership with Bajaj Finance will further strengthen the access of the dealer partners to increased working capital, TPEM CFO and TMPV Director, Dhiman Gupta said.

"Through this financing programme, we will arm TMPV and TPEM's authorised passenger and electric vehicle dealers with financial capital, which will enable them to seize the opportunities offered by a growing passenger vehicles market," Bajaj Finance Deputy Managing Director, Anup Saha said.

This collaboration will not only benefit dealers but also contribute to and enhance the growth of the automotive industry in India, Saha added.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto working on CNG bike, to hit road in June: MD Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

Here's why you should keep an eye on Tata Motors shares on Tuesday, March 5

Bajaj Finance slides 5% as mgt flags rural, B2C stress post Q3 results

Bajaj Finance Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% to 3,824 cr, revenue up 31%

Sahara Group threatens legal action over 'Scam 2010' web series controversy

Dosa-batter maker iD sees quick commerce surge, grows 100x in 2 years

Q4 results: ONGC, Oil India, SAIL among 83 firms to post earnings today

Promoters reluctant to sell Haldiram Snacks despite offers by PEs

CMS Info Systems to bid for management contracts for 20,000 ATMs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata MotorsBajaj FinanceTata

First Published: May 20 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story