Gold exchange best way to buy jewellery amid high rates, says Tanishq

Tanishq is promoting jewellery exchange as the best way to buy gold amid soaring prices, with Sachin Tendulkar as brand partner, and expects strong festive and wedding demand

Arun Narayan
Arun Narayan, senior vice-president at Tanishq, Titan Company.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
Amid skyrocketing gold prices and with the wedding season on the anvil, the country’s largest jewellery retailer, Tanishq, believes gold jewellery exchange will help drive growth in coming months.
 
Arun Narayan, who is currently senior vice president of category, marketing  and retail, at the brand, is set to take over as the chief executive officer of Titan Company's jewellery division from January 1, 2026.
 
“With the rise of gold rates, we believe that exchange is the best way to buy new jewellery. Recycling old jewellery, which has been sitting in lockers, will hopefully bring a lot of people back into the category who were shying away from purchases due to high rates,” Narayan told Business Standard.
 
It will help increase volumes by unlocking the big friction point of rates, he said, adding that exchange’s contribution to overall business has risen by 4-5 per cent between April and September this year.
 
The brand has tied up with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to encourage jewellery exchange among customers. 
 
“We are going in with all guns blazing and are expecting a good December quarter, which will have the festival and wedding season. Moreover, steps taken on GST will put more money into people’s hands, which will also get them in the mood to spend,” he said.
 
Narayan was speaking at the launch of the Rivaah wedding lounge, spread across 10,200 square feet, at New Delhi’s South Extension market.
 
“Increasingly now, we are seeing brides becoming the narrators of their weddings, where they want to express their individuality. We felt the need to create a unique, experiential space for brides today, that offers not just jewellery but also personalisation, design expertise, trousseau creation, and styling services,” he said.
 
Speaking about the rise of lower caratage jewellery, Narayan said that after a successful pilot of 18kt wedding jewellery, the brand will take it forward in a bigger way.
 
“We make our 18kt gold bridal jewellery with a special alloy that doesn’t compromise on quality or looks. It’s a good trade off to make, especially when grammages is high. Given the encouraging results, we will be scaling it up with more collections and in more stores,” he said.
 

Topics :TanishqGold Pricesgold exchangeGold jewellery

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

