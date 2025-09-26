Gold exchange best way to buy jewellery amid high rates, says Tanishq

Amid skyrocketing gold prices and with the wedding season on the anvil, the country’s largest jewellery retailer, Tanishq, believes gold jewellery exchange will help drive growth in coming months. Arun Narayan, who is currently senior vice president of category, marketing and retail, at the brand, is set to take over as the chief executive officer of Titan Company 's jewellery division from January 1, 2026. “With the rise of gold rates, we believe that exchange is the best way to buy new jewellery. Recycling old jewellery, which has been sitting in lockers, will hopefully bring a lot of people back into the category who were shying away from purchases due to high rates,” Narayan told Business Standard.

It will help increase volumes by unlocking the big friction point of rates, he said, adding that exchange’s contribution to overall business has risen by 4-5 per cent between April and September this year. The brand has tied up with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to encourage jewellery exchange among customers. “We are going in with all guns blazing and are expecting a good December quarter, which will have the festival and wedding season. Moreover, steps taken on GST will put more money into people’s hands, which will also get them in the mood to spend,” he said. Narayan was speaking at the launch of the Rivaah wedding lounge, spread across 10,200 square feet, at New Delhi’s South Extension market.