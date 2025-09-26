Friday, September 26, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CBI court pardons Nirav Modi's brother-in-law, makes him approver

CBI court pardons Nirav Modi's brother-in-law, makes him approver

A special CBI court granted him pardon on the condition that he would make "full and true disclosure of all circumstances within his knowledge concerning the offence and every other person involved"

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi is under investigation in the ₹13,000-crore PNB fraud case, where he has been charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, corruption, money laundering, and embezzlement, among other offences.| File Photo

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has granted pardon to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law, Maiank Mehta, in the ₹13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, making him an approver, PTI reported.
 
The decision is in line with Mehta's plea seeking a pardon in the case, stating that he had already been granted a pardon in cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), where the predicate offence was the same CBI case.
 
In an order passed on September 22 and made public on Friday, Special CBI Judge A V Gujarathi accepted Mehta’s plea on the condition that he would make a “full and true disclosure of all circumstances within his knowledge concerning the offence and every other person involved.” 
 
 
Mehta, a British national who has lived in Hong Kong for more than three decades, is an accused in the CBI case under provisions of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and the Prevention of Corruption Act, reported PTI.

Also Read

Nirav Modi

UK court agrees to hear Nirav Modi's plea to delay extradition to India

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI helped bring back 134 fugitives from abroad in past 5 years: Officials

PNB scam: Nehal Modi (left) and brother Nirav Modi

US arrests Nirav Modi's brother Nehal in ₹13,000 crore PNB scam

Nirav Modi

PNB scam: Court clears release of Nirav Modi's ₹66.3 cr assets for recovery

Mehul Choksi

Sebi orders Mehul Choksi to pay ₹2.1 crore for insider trading breach

 
In his application, Mehta stated that he had voluntarily travelled to India in September 2021 to take part in legal proceedings, the report added.
 
Mehat's counsel Amit Desai argued that Mehta had consistently cooperated with the authorities and assisted both the prosecution and the Centre on several aspects. CBI did not oppose the plea, noting that a pardon had earlier been extended to him in the PMLA-linked matters.
 
After hearing the submissions, the court ruled that Mehta would be treated as an approver following the grant of the pardon.  It also directed that steps be taken to facilitate his appearance in court at the earliest.

What is the PNB scam?

Modi is under investigation in the ₹13,000-crore PNB fraud case, where he has been charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, corruption, money laundering, and embezzlement, among other offences.
 
The scam involves fraudulent letters of undertaking issued by PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai. Modi, along with his wife Ami Modi, brother Nishal Modi, and uncle Mehul Choksi, allegedly orchestrated the fraud with the assistance of certain PNB officials and directors from Modi’s companies. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the matter, with Modi and Choksi named as the primary accused.
 
Choksi is currently contesting extradition proceedings in Belgium, while Nirav Modi remains in custody in the United Kingdom.
 
(With PTI inputs)

More From This Section

K Sanjay Murthy, K Sanjay, CAG

CAG Murthy launches GASAB site to boost government accounting transparency

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

350-400 CAPF companies to be deployed for Bihar Assembly elections

coal

Govt to soon auction blocks with coal gasification potential: Official

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Ploug

Centre transfers over ₹540 cr to 2.7 mn farmers in three flood-hit states

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch railway projects, BSNL 4G stack in Odisha on Sep 27

Topics : Nirav Modi Mehul Choksi PNB Scam Nirav Modi scam at PNB CBI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon