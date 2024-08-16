Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore via NCDs

Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore via NCDs

The loan book of the company as of the end of March was Rs 51,402 crore

Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited
Abhijit Lele
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 8:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd (TCHFL), the mortgage lending arm of the Tata group, is planning to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to support business growth.

TCFHL, a subsidiary of Tata Capital Ltd, enjoys good financial flexibility and has access to funds at competitive rates of interest from various sources, said rating agency ICRA, which has assigned “AAA” rating to the proposed NCD offering.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The loan book of the company as on end of March was Rs 51,402 crore.

Typically, the banking regulator considers non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with over Rs 50,000 crore loan book in the upper layer in the scale-based regulation framework. Such inclusion comes with enhanced regulatory oversight and listing of shares on exchanges.

TCFHL has diversified with a mix of NCDs, bank borrowings, and commercial paper, according to ICRA.

The company declined to comment on queries relating to its NCDs, business plans and prospects of being made part of RBI’s list of upper layer NBFCs.

More From This Section

BPCL sets up first-of-its-kind biofuel blend bunker at Mumbai port

Ashok Leyland sees high enquiry from fleet operators amid consolidation

Mahindra Finance names Bijoy Thaplial CBO, Mod Narayan Singh as CCO

IPCA Labs targets Rs 100 crore market with new diabetic foot ulcer drug

Adani Power will continue to supply power to Bangladesh from J'khand plant


According to its FY24 annual report, the company raised Rs 5,429 crore through secured NCDs via private placement. The aggregate debt outstanding as on March 31, 2024 was Rs 47,271 crore, out of which Rs 14,302 crore was payable within one year. Its debt-equity ratio was 7.27 per cent as on March 31, 2024.

TCHFL disbursed loans amounting to Rs 26,341 crore in FY24 as against Rs 17,338 crore in FY23. Its loan portfolio grew by 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 51,402 crore as on March 31, 2024 from Rs 36,917 crore.

The mortgage lender’s retail finance (RF) loan portfolio, comprising home loans and loans against property, grew to Rs 42,391 crore from Rs 30,580 crore a year ago. The company also provides construction finance (CF) to real estate developers in select Tier-I and Tier-II towns. The CF portfolio rose to Rs 9,011 crore at the end of FY24 from Rs 6,337 crore at the end of FY23. CF contributed significantly to TCHFL’s profitability by maintaining strong net interest margins and improving fee income on the back of higher volumes driven by a growing client base.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Motors Fin to merge with Tata Capital via NCLT scheme of arrangement

Tata Capital expects healthy retail loan growth in FY25: Senior executive

Tata Capital, 14 other NBFCs surrender their registration certificates: RBI

Tata Capital plans to raise $750 mn in debut foreign funding next fiscal yr

Tata Capital seeks shareholders' nod on related party deals with Tata Steel

Topics :Tata CapitalHousing finance firmsICRA

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story