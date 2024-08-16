Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore via NCDs

Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd (TCHFL), the mortgage lending arm of the Tata group, is planning to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to support business growth.

TCFHL, a subsidiary of Tata Capital Ltd, enjoys good financial flexibility and has access to funds at competitive rates of interest from various sources, said rating agency ICRA, which has assigned “AAA” rating to the proposed NCD offering.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The loan book of the company as on end of March was Rs 51,402 crore.

Typically, the banking regulator considers non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with over Rs 50,000 crore loan book in the upper layer in the scale-based regulation framework. Such inclusion comes with enhanced regulatory oversight and listing of shares on exchanges.