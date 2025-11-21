Home / Companies / News / Tata Chemicals okays ₹910 cr investment to expand capacities in Gujarat, TN

Tata Chemicals okays ₹910 cr investment to expand capacities in Gujarat, TN

Further, the company stated that the board also approved an investment of Rs 775 crore to expand precipitated silica manufacturing capacity at its plant in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu

Tata Chemicals
Tata Chemicals | Source: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Chemicals on Friday said its board has approved an investment of Rs 910 crore for expansions of manufacturing capacities of its plants at Mithapur in Gujarat and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

The board of directors of the company have, in a meeting held on Friday, approved an investment of Rs 135 crore towards the expansion of dense soda ash manufacturing capacity at its plant located at Mithapur, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

Further, the company stated that the board also approved an investment of Rs 775 crore to expand precipitated silica manufacturing capacity at its plant in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 809.95 on Friday, down 1.09 per cent on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UBL finalises lease registration for brewery in UP, invests ₹750 crore

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India crosses 2 million local production milestone

Godrej Properties buys Nagpur land parcel with ₹755 cr revenue potential

Premium

Starbucks India yet to see impact of govt consumer spurring measures

boAt's local production up from 40% to 76%; hits 3x localisation in 2 years

Topics :Tata ChemicalsGujaratTamil Nadu

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story