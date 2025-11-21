Tata Chemicals okays ₹910 cr investment to expand capacities in Gujarat, TN

Tata Chemicals on Friday said its board has approved an investment of Rs 910 crore for expansions of manufacturing capacities of its plants at Mithapur in Gujarat and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

The board of directors of the company have, in a meeting held on Friday, approved an investment of Rs 135 crore towards the expansion of dense soda ash manufacturing capacity at its plant located at Mithapur, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

Further, the company stated that the board also approved an investment of Rs 775 crore to expand precipitated silica manufacturing capacity at its plant in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.