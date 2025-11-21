Skoda Auto Volkswagen India crosses 2 million local production milestone

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has crossed the 2-million mark in local vehicle production, a milestone in its 25 years of operations in the country.

The achievement comes amid the group’s strongest commercial momentum in recent years and highlights India’s growing contribution to its global manufacturing network.

A major part of this milestone has been driven by the MQB-A0-IN platform, developed specifically for India by local engineering teams. More than 500,000 vehicles have been produced on this platform, which underpins the Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kylaq and the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. The last 500,000 units were rolled out in just three-and-a-half years, reflecting rising demand for India-built, globally benchmarked models.

SAVWIPL, which manages the operations of six group brands in India — Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley — reported steady performance across its portfolio. Skoda Auto India posted its highest ever 10-month sales, more than doubling year-on-year to 61,607 units in 2025. Volkswagen India recorded its best Diwali month for the Virtus, which now held over 40 per cent share in the premium sedan segment. The group’s premium and luxury marques also reported strong traction. Bentley shifted to a new operational structure within SAVWIPL and opened new showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Porsche expanded its network to 13 sales points and added more than 4,400 customers over six years. Audi reported 5 per cent growth in its pre-owned business between January and September 2025 and continued expanding its EV charging network under the Charge My Audi initiative. Lamborghini posted its best ever annual performance in 2024 with 113 units delivered, supported by the rollout of the Temerario as part of its hybrid model transition.

Exports remain a core pillar of SAVWIPL’s India strategy. To date, more than 700,000 vehicles have been shipped from its facilities to markets in Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, strengthening India’s position as an export hub for the group. The company operates two manufacturing plants — in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar — backed by investments of nearly €600 million to enhance localisation and production scale. According to the company, these facilities have enabled faster response to market needs and strengthened the group’s multi-brand strategy. Piyush Arora, CEO and managing director of SAVWIPL, said the milestone underscores the importance of India within the group’s global operations. “The 2-million mark is the outcome of consistent investment in people, technology and local capability. It also speaks to the exceptional trust Indian customers place in our six brands,” he said.