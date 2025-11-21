Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties buys Nagpur land parcel with ₹755 cr revenue potential

Godrej Properties buys Nagpur land parcel with ₹755 cr revenue potential

Godrej Properties, Godrej One
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Godrej Properties has acquired a 75-acre land parcel with a revenue potential of Rs 755 crore and about 1.7 million square feet (msf) of development potential in Nagpur. This is the third acquisition in Nagpur over the past four years. The development on the said land will primarily comprise plotted residential units.
 
With this, the company has surpassed its business development (BD) annual guidance of Rs 20,000 crore for the financial year 2026 (FY26).
 
The land parcel is strategically positioned near the Samruddhi Mahamarg and Mihan SEZ, offering seamless connectivity to major corridors, including the Nagpur–Hyderabad Highway and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. The location benefits from a well-developed social and municipal ecosystem, with access to quality healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail hubs and entertainment options, making it an attractive destination for future development, Godrej noted. 
 
Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said: “Nagpur continues to strengthen its position as an important centre for infrastructure and industrial development, supported by improving connectivity and rising residential demand. This acquisition marks another significant step in our expansion journey as we look to strengthen our presence in emerging real estate markets across India. We look forward to developing a quality plotted township that creates long-term value for its residents, aligned with our evolving aspirations.”
 
The company recently acquired a 3.8-acre land parcel with a revenue potential of Rs 2,400 crore and about 2 msf of development potential on Sarjapur Road in South Bengaluru.
 
Additionally, Godrej has been aggressively working on its business development (BD) ambitions. In the second quarter of FY26 (Q2 FY26), the company added four projects with a gross development value of Rs 4,850 crore to its portfolio, taking the total project additions in the first half of FY26 to Rs 16,200 crore.
 

