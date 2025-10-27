Home / Companies / News / LTIMindtree wins $100 mn deal from US chemicals and polymers firm

LTIMindtree wins $100 mn deal from US chemicals and polymers firm

The multi-year contract strengthens LTIMindtree's large deal momentum as it delivers AI and automation-led IT transformation for a US-based global manufacturer

LTIMindtree
LTIMindtree
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:38 PM IST
IT services major LTIMindtree on Monday announced a multi-year strategic agreement, valued at a little over $100 million, with a leading US-based global manufacturer of chemicals and polymers.
 
Under the agreement, the company will deliver comprehensive IT services, encompassing core business applications, infrastructure operations, end user support, software asset governance, and project execution, according to a press release.
 
The engagement is designed to drive efficiencies leveraging AI, automation, and streamlined processes, and enable cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and continuous innovation to enhance service delivery, it said.
 
“This win reinforces LTIMindtree’s position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We’re committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” said Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director, LTIMindtree.  
 
In August, the company had announced it has been selected to modernise and improve India’s PAN and TAN systems. The PAN 2.0 project is worth ~792 crore.
 
In an earlier interaction with Business Standard, Lambu had stated the IT major was seeing momentum in large deal wins. In June this year, the company announced it signed a $450 million deal with an agribusiness customer. This is one of the largest deals ever bagged by the firm since the merger.
 
Earlier this month, LTIMindtree reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, driven by growth in its key banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment.
 
Its net profit rose 12 per cent, while consolidated revenue climbed 10.2 per cent, beating analyst estimates of ₹12.77 billion and ₹102.37 billion, respectively. Additionally, the company's revenue from the US, which contributes about 75 per cent, increased 3.6 per cent during the July-September quarter.

Topics :IT serviceIndian IT firmsLTIMindtree

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

