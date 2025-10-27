Home / Companies / News / Rashmi Group to invest ₹10,000 cr in steel, power plant in West Bengal

Rashmi Group to invest ₹10,000 cr in steel, power plant in West Bengal

The Kolkata-based group to set up a 2.8 MTPA steel plant and 400 MW captive power facility in Purulia, with state-backed fast-track clearances under ultra mega status

L. B. Chourasia, Joint President of Rashmi Group, said the company’s growth was deeply aligned with the West Bengal government’s vision for inclusive, industrial-led development. | File Image
Kolkata-based Rashmi Group on Monday said it would set up a 2.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant along with a 400 MW captive power plant in Purulia, West Bengal.
 
The proposed investment in the project is about Rs 10,000 crore, and the target is to complete the project by 2030.
 
Project receives state approval and land allotment
 
In a statement, the company said that the state government has allotted 938 acres of land for the project and awarded it “ultra mega project” status, enabling the group’s expansion to receive fast-tracked approvals.
 
Part of Rashmi Group’s broader expansion strategy
 
The proposed expansion is part of a broader growth strategy of the group, which has interests across iron and steel, cement, power, ferro alloys, and mining. The group said that it has invested over Rs 20,000 crore to date in the state.
 
Aligned with West Bengal’s industrial vision
 
L. B. Chourasia, Joint President of Rashmi Group, said the company’s growth was deeply aligned with the West Bengal government’s vision for inclusive, industrial-led development.
 
“Our investments reflect not only confidence in the state’s potential but also our shared commitment to making Bengal a leading economic powerhouse of the East,” he said.
 

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

