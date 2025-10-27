Rashmi Group to invest ₹10,000 cr in steel, power plant in West Bengal

Kolkata-based Rashmi Group on Monday said it would set up a 2.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant along with a 400 MW captive power plant in Purulia, West Bengal.

The proposed investment in the project is about Rs 10,000 crore, and the target is to complete the project by 2030.

Project receives state approval and land allotment

In a statement, the company said that the state government has allotted 938 acres of land for the project and awarded it “ultra mega project” status, enabling the group’s expansion to receive fast-tracked approvals.

Part of Rashmi Group’s broader expansion strategy