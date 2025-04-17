Home / Companies / News / Tata Elxsi inks €50 million multi-year deal with Europe-based auto company

As part of this collaboration, Tata Elxsi will establish a dedicated Global Engineering Centre to support the customer's software platform roadmap and brand-aligned software engineering programmes

This engagement reflects Tata Elxsi’s broader strategy to lead in the convergence of design, digital and engineering for the next era of mobility
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 12:13 AM IST
Tata Elxsi, a design and technology services company, announced a strategic multi-year deal valued at €50 million with a leading Europe-headquartered automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM). This strategic deal positions Tata Elxsi as a key engineering partner for platform and application development across software-defined vehicle (SDV), electrification, body and chassis domains.
 
As part of this collaboration, Tata Elxsi will establish a dedicated Global Engineering Centre to support the customer’s software platform roadmap and brand-aligned software engineering programmes. This centre will serve as a hub for developing a unified technology stack encompassing a proprietary operating system, electronic architecture and automotive cloud. Together, these will power advanced in-vehicle capabilities, seamless connectivity and software upgradability across brands and product lines.
 
Tata Elxsi was chosen for its deep domain expertise across automotive sectors including electrification, body and chassis, infotainment and cybersecurity, backed by a proven track record in automotive software and managing high-performance global delivery hubs for leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.
 
Manoj Raghavan, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Elxsi, said: “This engagement marks a significant step in our strategy to enable next-generation mobility through platform-centric, software-led engineering. It reflects the trust placed in Tata Elxsi’s ability to deliver global programmes with precision, scalability and shared accountability. As our customer advances their software-defined vehicle vision, we are happy to be a long-term strategic partner in translating that vision into reality.”
 
This engagement reflects Tata Elxsi’s broader strategy to lead in the convergence of design, digital and engineering for the next era of mobility. The company works with leading global OEMs and Tier-1s with solutions that span connected platforms, electrified architectures, autonomous features and sustainable vehicle development.
 
First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

