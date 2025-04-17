Infosys to recruit 20k freshers this fiscal, mirrors TCS hiring plan

India’s two biggest IT service providers say they will continue to hire in thousands from engineering colleges this financial year even as revenue growth is expected to remain weak in a subdued macroeconomic environment.

Infosys on Thursday said it will hire 20,000 fresh engineering graduates this fiscal, mirroring TCS, which has also committed to stick to its annual hiring numbers of 42,000. Only Wipro has said it will recalibrate its campus hiring programme based on the demand environment.

It remains to be seen how this hiring will pan out, which will largely depend on project ramp-ups and more deal inflows. Any further deterioration may force the companies to proceed with caution. Human resource firms say demand from IT services companies has already started to slow down.

Hiring by these companies has already been in a slow gear for the last three financial years as they rationalise the huge workforce inducted a year after the pandemic. The need for large numbers of software engineers has also declined as more entry-level work gets automated and codes are written by AI agents.

For the full year, Infosys’ total headcount was up by 6,338, with total employees at 3,23,578 as of March 31. Voluntary attrition rose to 14.1 per cent for the fourth quarter, from 12.6 per cent a year earlier.

In comparison, TCS added 6,433 people during the year and Wipro 732 people.

Infosys also said that salary hikes for the remaining section of its employees are on track to be effective from April. “We are on track on wages. A large part of wage increments were rolled out in January and the balance is rolled out, which is effective from April 1,” chief financial officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said. The company had given 5–8 per cent hikes on average for its employees, which was lower than in previous years.

Infosys classifies employees' performance into four categories — outstanding, commendable, met expectations, and needs improvement.