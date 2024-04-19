Home / Companies / News / Tata Group in talks to buy Pegatron's iPhone operations as soon as May

Tata Group in talks to buy Pegatron's iPhone operations as soon as May

Tata Group is in the final stages of negotiations with Pegatron to take a majority stake in the Taiwanese firm's Apple handset assembly operations in India

Tata Electronics Ltd. will run Pegatron’s operations after the deal is completed, they said. Reuters reported about the talks earlier this month. | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By P R Sanjai and Baiju Kalesh


Tata Group may strike a deal to take control of Pegatron Corp.’s iPhone manufacturing operations in India as soon as May, cementing Apple Inc.’s relationship with one of the country’s most influential conglomerates.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tata Group is in the final stages of negotiations with Pegatron to take a majority stake in the Taiwanese firm’s Apple handset assembly operations in India, according to people with knowledge of the matter. They include an iPhone production plant near Chennai in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu and another one under construction.

Following the transaction, Pegatron is expected to help Tata with manufacturing expertise, the people said, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. 

Tata Electronics Ltd. will run Pegatron’s operations after the deal is completed, they said. Reuters reported about the talks earlier this month. 

A representative for Tata declined to comment, while Pegatron didn’t respond to a request for comment. 

The potential agreement comes as Apple is accelerating its efforts to boost output in India, aided by financial incentives offered by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while diversifying its supply chain away from China to mitigate geopolitical risks. 

Modi, who is seeking a third five-year term, has offered production-linked subsidies to spur key Apple suppliers including Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron to ramp up production in India. 

Tata Group first became an iPhone assembler by acquiring an iPhone factory from Taiwan’s Wistron Corp. in the neighboring state of Karnataka. It is also planning to build a new iPhone production plant to strengthen its partnership with Apple. 

Also Read

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhones, MacBooks and more

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

Vodafone Idea FPO picks momentum as institutional investors pour money

Expat impact: The story of India Inc's brushes with expat CEOs a mixed bag

Air India cancels Dubai flights due to continued operational disruptions

Delhi-Gurugram air taxi fare set to be 1.5X of Uber: Archer Aviation

Jio Financial Services Q4 results: Net profit up 5.8% to Rs 311 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata groupiPhone

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story