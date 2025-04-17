Tata Motors files record 250 patents in FY25; focuses on EVs, emerging tech

Tata Motors filed 250 patents and 148 design applications in FY25, marking its highest number of annual filings to date, according to a company statement.

The filings span multiple areas of product and process development, with a focus on electric vehicles (EVs), hydrogen-based technologies, and core vehicle systems such as battery, powertrain, suspension, brakes, HVAC, and emission control.

The company also filed 81 copyright applications and received 68 patent grants during the year, bringing its total number of granted patents to 918.

Tata Motors stated that the filings align with current automotive trends such as connectivity, electrification, sustainability and safety. The applications include developments related to hydrogen fuel cells and other alternative propulsion systems. In FY25, the company received five awards for intellectual property-related work from both domestic and international bodies.

Commenting on the development, Rajendra Petkar, president and chief technology officer at Tata Motors, said the company’s innovation strategy is designed to respond to shifting industry trends and customer requirements. He added that the filings are part of Tata Motors’ broader efforts to develop technologies aimed at future mobility solutions.

“Our innovation strategy is focused on delivering sustained value to customers while staying ahead of the industry shifts. This reflects our continued pursuit of automotive excellence. With a growing portfolio of pioneering technologies, we support nation-building through cutting-edge solutions,” Petkar added.

On the same day, Tata Motors shares rose 0.8 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 621.50 apiece.