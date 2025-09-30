RITES signs pact with Etihad Rail to enhance infrastructure, mobility ties

RITES Ltd, a transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with UAE-based Etihad Rail for business collaboration with its subsidiary National Infrastructure Construction Company.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard, which aims to enhance business collaboration in the mobility and infrastructure sectors across the UAE and other regions, according to a statement.

This partnership aims at combining RITES' five decades of expertise in consultancy, transport infrastructure, and engineering solutions with the execution capabilities of National Infrastructure Construction Company, creating synergies for shaping infrastructure projects in the region, the statement said.