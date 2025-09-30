Home / Companies / News / RITES signs pact with Etihad Rail to enhance infrastructure, mobility ties

RITES signs pact with Etihad Rail to enhance infrastructure, mobility ties

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard, which aims to enhance business collaboration in the mobility and infrastructure sectors across the UAE and other regions, says company

Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 8:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RITES Ltd, a transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with UAE-based Etihad Rail for business collaboration with its subsidiary National Infrastructure Construction Company.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard, which aims to enhance business collaboration in the mobility and infrastructure sectors across the UAE and other regions, according to a statement.

This partnership aims at combining RITES' five decades of expertise in consultancy, transport infrastructure, and engineering solutions with the execution capabilities of National Infrastructure Construction Company, creating synergies for shaping infrastructure projects in the region, the statement said.

"The MoU was signed by H.E. Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director of RITES Ltd., in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, and Ambassador of India to the UAE H.E. Sunjay Sudhir during the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference held in Abu Dhabi," it said.

With this agreement, RITES will strengthen its international footprint under its strategic initiative 'RITES Videsh'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CCI approves Saudi Arabian PIF's bid for majority stake in Olam Agri

TVS SCS North America targets $500 mn revenue, opens Iowa facility

Spotify founder Daniel Ek steps down as CEO, becomes executive chairman

Ignosis raises $4 mn in pre-series A led by Peak XV's Surge, Razorpay

Premium

Ozempic gets CDSCO approval, Novo Nordisk set for India launch soon

Topics :Company NewsRites Ltdinfrastructureinfrastructure projectsEtihad

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story