IGL adds 3.7 lakh PNG connections, posts ₹1,468 crore PAT in FY25

City gas distribution major Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) expanded its piped natural gas (PNG) network by 3.7 lakh connections in 2024-25, taking its total domestic connections to over 3 million.

IGL also set up 72 new compressed natural gas (CNG) stations during the year, raising the company’s total retail strength to 954 stations, Chairman Raj Kumar Dubey said at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. With this, the firm is meeting the fuel requirements of over 2.1 million CNG vehicles.

Addressing IGL’s growth plans, Dubey said the company, with operations in and around the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), is exploring the acquisition of stakes in existing City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies. He added that commercial production at IGL’s subsidiary set up to manufacture gas meters would start next month.