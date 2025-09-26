Home / Companies / News / Volkswagen plans India restructuring amid tax row and EV ambitions

Volkswagen plans India restructuring amid tax row and EV ambitions

In an internal memo, Volkswagen India chief said the group is committed to India, with plans to invest in new technologies and manufacturing despite shifting markets and rising competition

Volkswagen
Volkswagen(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a highly competitive Indian car market, German automaker Volkswagen is planning to restructure its business while navigating policy changes and rising competition, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo.
 
In the memo sent to employees on September 8, Piyush Arora, head of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said the company had engaged external experts “to provide a neutral perspective and some out-of-the-box ideas. I request you to support and cooperate with the team.” He stated that Skoda remains strongly committed to India and plans to invest in new technologies and manufacturing despite changing market dynamics and rising competition, Reuters reported. He further described restructuring as a “high-performance organisation” journey.
 
Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, has spearheaded the company’s India strategy since 2018. 
 
The report further cited a source saying the restructuring is aimed at making the company lean and agile to compete with more nimble rivals ahead of new investments.
 
The memo, however, did not provide details on any potential changes to investment or employment.
 
The development also coincides with the exit of nearly ten senior executives, including the finance chief Nalin Jain, HR head Sarma Chillara, and others, according to Reuters. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said the personnel changes correspond with standard HR processes. 

Road ahead

The carmaker, which is planning to invest more in India and reduce its reliance on Europe, currently just accounts for 2 per cent of the country’s four million-unit car market. In an interview with PTI in Munich earlier this month, Skoda chief executive officer (CEO) Klauss Zellmer said the company is gearing up for a “big game ” in India’s electric vehicle market by fully localising its CMP21 (China Main Platform), developed in China, while also exploring the introduction of another compact EV. According to Reuters, the firm has partnered up with Mahindra & Mahindra to supply certain EV components.
 
Volkswagen's revenues in India have nearly tripled to $2.15 billion over five years, but profits have fallen from $85 million to $10.6 million over the same period.

The speed breakers

The company is also embroiled in a legal dispute with Indian tax authorities, who have accused the group of evading $1.4 billion in import duties. The authorities alleged that the group bypassed the 35 per cent duty on completely knocked-down (CKD) units by misclassifying components as individual parts. If it loses the case, the company could face liabilities of up to $2.8 billion, including penalties and interest, according to Reuters.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Accenture's weak growth guidance raises concerns for Indian IT sector

Premium

Logistics platform Borzo targets consolidated profitability by FY26

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's ₹19,700 crore resolution plan for BPSL

Gold exchange best way to buy jewellery amid high rates, says Tanishq

Premium

Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Hilton Goa Resort owner

Topics :Skoda VolkswagenVolkswagenVolkswagen Indiatax evasionElectric VehiclesAuto industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story