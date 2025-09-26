Home / Companies / News / L&T to complete Hyderabad metro stake divestment by FY26 end

L&T to complete Hyderabad metro stake divestment by FY26 end

The company said that Telangana government will take over the Hyderabad Metro SPV by refinancing the current debt and acquiring equity of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)
It was agreed that the state government would also take over the company's debt of Rs 13,000 crore, they had said. L&T has about 90 per cent equity in the project. | (L&T)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Friday said that disinvestment of its stake in Hyderabad metro project will be completed by the end of current financial year.

"We expect the divestment to get completed by the end of the current fiscal FY26," L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that Telangana government will take over the Hyderabad Metro SPV by refinancing the current debt and acquiring equity of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd at the agreed values An in principle understanding has been reached between both on the same.

Official sources on Thursday said that Telangana government has agreed to take over Phase-I of Hyderabad Metro Rail project from L&T Group by paying Rs 2,000 crore for the equity in the concessionaire L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd.

It was agreed that the state government would also take over the company's debt of Rs 13,000 crore, they had said. L&T has about 90 per cent equity in the project.

Last month, the infra major expressed its desire to offload its stake, the Metro Rail project-about 70 KM, to either the state or central government through a new Special Purpose vehicle (SPV), citing operational and accumulated losses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

BSNL posts ₹5,000 cr operating profit in FY25, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

IGL adds 3.7 lakh PNG connections, posts ₹1,468 crore PAT in FY25

Volkswagen plans India restructuring amid tax row and EV ambitions

Gold exchange best way to buy jewellery amid high rates, says Tanishq

Premium

Logistics platform Borzo targets consolidated profitability by FY26

Topics :L&T Hyderabadmetro projects

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story