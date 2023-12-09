Suzuki joins Tata, Nissan in assisting Cyclone Michaung-affected customers

Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has launched a service plan to assist customers impacted by cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The company has implemented a comprehensive service plan across its range of passengers and electric vehicles.

Accordingly, it has extended the standard warranty and annual maintenance contract period for vehicles in the affected region.

Tata Motors has also set up a 24x7 helpdesk 1800-209-9292 enabling customers to reach out to them. "The helpline serves as a central hub for emergency assistance offering timely support," a company statement said on Saturday.

A dedicated road assistance team has also been established to handle cases, prioritising based on customer call dates and area accessibility. "This ensures a streamlined response to the unique needs of each affected customer," the statement said.

Free towing assistance has also been set up for customers, providing a crucial lifeline during these challenging times.

"Additionally, the company has deployed Flatbed Bed Trucks, Under wheel Lifts, and more towing vans to enhance on-ground resources, reinforcing our commitment to provide robust towing assistance," the statement added.



Japanese automaker Nissan Motor's plan

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has announced a comprehensive package of support services to customers impacted by Cyclone Michaung, the company said on Saturday.

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd said it has set up a special helpdesk and contact call centre to assist the flood-affected customers.

The company has also launched free towing vehicle support, claims filing assistance, and special offers on floor carpet replacement, among others, a company statement here said.

The workshops in Chennai would be operated at extended hours to serve the customers and a 10 per cent discount has also been offered on engine oil and oil filter replacement, the company added.



Suzuki activates dealer networks



Two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle has rolled out free service support to flood-affected customers in Chennai and neighbouring districts, the company said on Saturday. This is aimed at reducing the financial impact of vehicle repairs faced by affected residents.

The Indian subsidiary of Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation said it has activated dealer networks in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to assist customers with free comprehensive checkups. The company would also support customers with free replacement of engine oil, engine oil filter, air filter, fuel filter among others till December end.

"The cyclone Michaung has had a severe impact on the lives and belongings of people as the affected cities got flooded. We have announced a special service campaign under which we are offering a comprehensive check-up apart from substantial support on labour and spare parts depending upon the severity of the impact each vehicle has had to withstand," said company Managing Director Kenichi Umeda.

"We sincerely hope that this initiative would not only reduce the financial impact of vehicle repairs but also speed up the restoration of mobility for our customers at the earliest," he added.