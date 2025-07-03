Tata likely in talks to buy out investors in Resurgent Power Ventures

By Baiju Kalesh and P R Sanjai

Tata Group is in talks to buy out other shareholders in Resurgent Power Ventures Pte, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tata Power Co, which owns a 26 per cent stake in Singapore-based power generation and transmission firm Resurgent through a subsidiary, is working with an adviser to help buy the stakes held by ICICI Venture Funds Management Co, Kuwait Investment Authority and Oman Investment Authority, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

ALSO READ: Tata Power applies to expand electricity distribution in Maharashtra ICICI Venture, KIA and OIA, which hold 74 per cent in Resurgent, are seeking a valuation of about $2.1 billion for the whole company, including debt, the people said. Discussions are ongoing and there’s no certainty that an agreement will be reached, they said.