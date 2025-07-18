Home / Companies / News / Tata Power RE bags 30 MW/120MWh battery energy storage project from NHPC

Tata Power RE bags 30 MW/120MWh battery energy storage project from NHPC

The project involves setting up a 30 MW / 120 MWh battery storage system at the 220 kV substation in Kerala


This is its first Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA), TPREL said | (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has bagged a 30 MW/120 MWh battery energy storage project from state-owned NHPC.

The project has been secured under NHPC's BESS Tranche-I tender through a competitive bidding route for Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd -- the end-user of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) asset, TPREL said in a statement on Friday.

The project involves setting up a 30 MW / 120 MWh battery storage system at the 220 kV substation in Kerala. This means 30 MW of storage can provide back up of up to four hours.

This is its first Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA), TPREL said.

It will operate under a 12-year BESPA. The project is slated for commissioning within 15 months, positioning storage as a key enabler of round-the-clock renewable power and grid resilience.

The project will play a vital role in addressing peak power demand, enhancing grid flexibility, and enabling seamless integration of renewable energy in Kerala.

It is part of NHPC's broader initiative to develop 125 MW / 500 MWh of standalone battery storage capacity in the state of Kerala, under a Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding framework supported by Viability Gap Funding.

With this addition, TPREL's total renewable capacity now stands at approximately 10.9 GW, including 5.6 GW of operational projects, 4.6 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind, and 5.3 GW under various stages of development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tata PowerTata Power SolarTata projectsrenewable energy

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

