Tata Power RE bags 30 MW/120MWh battery energy storage project from NHPC

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has bagged a 30 MW/120 MWh battery energy storage project from state-owned NHPC.
The project has been secured under NHPC's BESS Tranche-I tender through a competitive bidding route for Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd -- the end-user of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) asset, TPREL said in a statement on Friday.
The project involves setting up a 30 MW / 120 MWh battery storage system at the 220 kV substation in Kerala. This means 30 MW of storage can provide back up of up to four hours.
This is its first Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA), TPREL said.
It will operate under a 12-year BESPA. The project is slated for commissioning within 15 months, positioning storage as a key enabler of round-the-clock renewable power and grid resilience.
The project will play a vital role in addressing peak power demand, enhancing grid flexibility, and enabling seamless integration of renewable energy in Kerala.
It is part of NHPC's broader initiative to develop 125 MW / 500 MWh of standalone battery storage capacity in the state of Kerala, under a Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding framework supported by Viability Gap Funding.
With this addition, TPREL's total renewable capacity now stands at approximately 10.9 GW, including 5.6 GW of operational projects, 4.6 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind, and 5.3 GW under various stages of development.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app