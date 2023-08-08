Home / Companies / News / Tata Power to invest Rs 13,000 cr in Maha for pumped hydro storage projects

Tata Power to invest Rs 13,000 cr in Maha for pumped hydro storage projects

The two PSPs will be set up at Shirawta, Pune (1,800 MW) and Bhivpuri, Raigad (1,000 MW) and generate employment for 6,000 people

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tata Power on Tuesday announced a Rs 13,000 crore investment for setting up two pumped hydro storage projects (PSPs) in Maharashtra.

Without sharing a timeline for the investment, the company said the two projects will have a combined capacity of 2,800 MW.

Explaining what is a PSP, a company statement said water will be pumped from a lower reservoir to a higher reservoir during times of excess energy, and the same water will be used to power turbines located lower down to generate electricity during peak demand.

The two PSPs will be set up at Shirawta, Pune (1,800 MW) and Bhivpuri, Raigad (1,000 MW) and generate employment for 6,000 people.

The company has been operating hydel projects in the state for over a century, having a presence in Khopoli, Bhira and Bhivpuri. Bhira includes a 150 MW PSP capacity.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the government of Maharashtra and the company on Tuesday in the presence of the state's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The company's managing director and chief executive Praveer Sinha said PSP is a reliable and efficient way to store energy, and the agreement is a major step forward for its journey towards a clean and green energy future.

The ecologically sensitive Western Ghats offer immense potential for PSPs courtesy of the natural topography and favourable geology, Tata Power said.

Also Read

Power ministry plans tax breaks for pumped storage hydro projects

Greenko raises $700 mn to fund pumped storage projects from GIC, ADIA, Orix

Serentica to source 1500 MW green energy a day from Greenko Group

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Tata Power re-appoints Praveer Sinha on positions of CEO, Managing Director

Hyundai global boss pushes electric vehicle credentials in India visit

Reliance bags contract for Meghalaya universal health insurance scheme

2 senior execs of Freshworks quit after co-founder's exit in March

TCS bags contract to redesign, build new version of govt's GeM portal

Annapurna Swadisht to raise Rs 69.33 crore through preferential issue

Topics :Tata PowerMaharashtraHydro power projects

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story