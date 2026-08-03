Tata Projects appoints Sukumar Hebbar as managing director and CEO

Tata Projects Limited, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of the Tata Group, has appointed Sukumar Hebbar as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), with immediate effect.

Hebbar succeeds Vinayak Pai, who has led the company since 2022. The company, in a statement issued on Monday, said the appointment will further strengthen Tata Projects' leadership bench as it scales its presence across urban infrastructure, data centres and industrial EPC segments.

Hebbar joins Tata Projects after more than three decades at Larsen & Toubro, where he most recently served as senior vice-president and IC head of the transportation infrastructure business, overseeing roads, bridges, formation and railways.