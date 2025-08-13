Home / Companies / News / Oswal Pumps bags ₹442 cr order to supply solar pumps in Maharashtra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Oswal Pumps on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth ₹ 442 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company to supply 14,787 solar water pumping systems.

Besides, the company will also be responsible for the installation, testing, and commissioning of the off-grid direct current pumping systems at identified farmers' sites across Maharashtra.

In an exchange filing, Oswal Pumps said, "It has been awarded a major letter of award of empanelment by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) under the PM Kusum B Scheme/Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana".

The letter of award is valid for one year, with installations to be completed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order or relevant approvals.

The value of the order is around ₹ 442 crore.

Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) was aimed at adding solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022 with total central financial support of ₹ 34,422 crore, including service charges to the implementing agencies.

Later, the Centre extended the PM-KUSUM scheme till March 2026, as its implementation was significantly affected due to the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the scheme consists of three components: Component A is for the installation of 10,000 MW of solar capacity by installing small power plants, and Component B is for the installation of 14 lakh standalone solar-powered agriculture pumps. Component C is for the solarisation of 35 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Company News solar pump

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

