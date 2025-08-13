Oswal Pumps bags ₹442 cr order to supply solar pumps in Maharashtra

Oswal Pumps on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth ₹ 442 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company to supply 14,787 solar water pumping systems.

Besides, the company will also be responsible for the installation, testing, and commissioning of the off-grid direct current pumping systems at identified farmers' sites across Maharashtra.

In an exchange filing, Oswal Pumps said, "It has been awarded a major letter of award of empanelment by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) under the PM Kusum B Scheme/Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana".

The letter of award is valid for one year, with installations to be completed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order or relevant approvals.