Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results: Net profit drops 46% to ₹606 cr

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Wednesday reported a 46 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹606 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, hit by a volatile business environment.

The auto components major had posted a net profit of ₹1,115 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Industry headwinds and volatility had a transitory impact on profitability, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹30,212 crore for the June quarter as against ₹29,317 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"The company has once again demonstrated its resilience and disciplined execution despite persistent industry headwinds and a dynamic global environment," Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.