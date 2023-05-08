Tata Starbucks adds bite-sized food, small portions beverages to its menu

“The picco size, which is six ounces (one ounce is 28.38 gm), or bite-sized, is more about what the consumer wants rather than being affordable. They’re more familiar with and more comfortable having smaller sizes, or there are certain parts of the day when they are looking to eat less or want to have smaller quantities of food than the larger amounts that maybe we serve normally,” Sushant Dash, chief executive officer of Tata Starbucks, told Business Standard in an interview.

It has offers starting at Rs 160 for foods and Rs 185 for beverages.