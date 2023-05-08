Home / Companies / News / Tata Starbucks adds bite-sized food, small portions beverages to its menu

Tata Starbucks adds bite-sized food, small portions beverages to its menu

Beverages to start at Rs 185 and food at Rs 160

Sharleen Dsouza
Tata Starbucks adds bite-sized food, small portions beverages to its menu

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 8:39 AM IST
Looking at the preference of customers in the country for bite-sized foods and small portions of beverages, Tata Starbucks has introduced its products accordingly.
It has offers starting at Rs 160 for foods and Rs 185 for beverages.
“The picco size, which is six ounces (one ounce is 28.38 gm), or bite-sized, is more about what the consumer wants rather than being affordable. They’re more familiar with and more comfortable having smaller sizes, or there are certain parts of the day when they are looking to eat less or want to have smaller quantities of food than the larger amounts that maybe we serve normally,” Sushant Dash, chief executive officer of Tata Starbucks, told Business Standard in an interview.

First Published: May 08 2023 | 8:39 AM IST

