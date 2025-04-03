PFC approves Rs 3.5 K cr loan for Chhattisgarh's East Rail Corridor project

State-owned PFC on Thursday said it has sanctioned Rs 3,517 crore worth of loan to Chhattisgarh East Railway Limited (CERL) for implementing the East Rail Corridor Project in Chhattisgarh.

CERL is a joint venture of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), IRCON, and Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CSIDCL), PFC said in a statement.

The loan documents for a term loan amounting to Rs 3,516.68 crore were executed on March 28, 2025, PFC said.

The under-construction railway project is being developed primarily for transporting coal from multiple coal mines in the vicinity and connecting them to thermal power plants.

Under Ministry of Power, PFC is a nodal agency for development of Integrated Power Development Scheme, Ultra Mega Power Projects and Bid Process Coordinator for Independent Transmission Projects.