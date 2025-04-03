Home / Companies / News / PFC approves Rs 3.5 K cr loan for Chhattisgarh's East Rail Corridor project

PFC approves Rs 3.5 K cr loan for Chhattisgarh's East Rail Corridor project

CERL is a joint venture of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), IRCON, and Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CSIDCL), PFC said in a statement

Indian Railway
The loan documents for a term loan amounting to Rs 3,516.68 crore were executed on March 28, 2025, PFC said. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned PFC on Thursday said it has sanctioned Rs 3,517 crore worth of loan to Chhattisgarh East Railway Limited (CERL) for implementing the East Rail Corridor Project in Chhattisgarh.

CERL is a joint venture of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), IRCON, and Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CSIDCL), PFC said in a statement.

The loan documents for a term loan amounting to Rs 3,516.68 crore were executed on March 28, 2025, PFC said.

The under-construction railway project is being developed primarily for transporting coal from multiple coal mines in the vicinity and connecting them to thermal power plants.

Under Ministry of Power, PFC is a nodal agency for development of Integrated Power Development Scheme, Ultra Mega Power Projects and Bid Process Coordinator for Independent Transmission Projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TikTok faces fine over $553 million for illegally shipping EU data to China

Ola Electric commences hyper delivery with same-day vehicle registration

Solex Energy FY25 revenue rises 80% to Rs 665 cr in FY25, aims expansion

Hindustan Zinc Q4 growth: Firm reports 4% rise in mined metal production

Infosys sues Cognizant, claims unfair trade practices in US court fight

Topics :Indian RailwaysPFCChhattisgarh

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story