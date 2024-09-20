TCS announces launch of new delivery centre in Poland, aims to expand ops

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of a new delivery centre in Warsaw, Poland, expanding its operations in the country. With the new centre, TCS expects to double its workforce to over 1,200 within a year to support further growth in the region.

Poland is home to one of the largest European technology talent pools, and the centre will tap into the growing Polish Information and Communication Technology (ICT) talent pool to support customers in niche technology skills and cognitive business and domain processes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The centre forms part of TCS’ European delivery network, facilitating the delivery of hyper-connected services to its customers across Europe.

The centre was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador to Poland, Nagma Mallick, TCS’ head of Europe, Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, and general manager for TCS in Eastern Europe, Prabal Datta.

Nagma Mallick, Indian Ambassador to Poland, said, “This event marks a new chapter in the expansion of India’s IT prowess in Poland and further strengthens the economic ties between our two nations. It is a gratifying moment for both TCS and the Embassy of India in Poland.”

TCS has been steadily expanding its European near-shore delivery capabilities. It recently opened a new Aviation Digital Centre in Lisbon in collaboration with Portugal’s national airline, TAP, and expanded its TCS Pace innovation network with the new Pace Studio in Stockholm. TCS also inaugurated a first-of-its-kind AI Centre of Excellence at its Paris Pace Port.

Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, head of Europe, TCS, said, “Poland is a strategic location for TCS. For nearly twenty years, TCS has established solid partnerships with prominent Polish and global companies. Our decision to invest and scale our presence demonstrates our faith in the Polish economy and the exceptional talent available here to support our customers worldwide.”

More From This Section

TCS set up operations in Poland in 2006, and its presence in the region has continued to strengthen since then.