TCS bags 5-year NHS Supply Chain deal to deploy cloud, AI solutions

TCS will replace NHS' legacy systems with a modern supply chain, enterprise resource planning solution for faster time-to-market, seamless scalability, and enhanced customer experience

TCS
TCS will deploy a host of cloud and AI-enabled solutions to modernise NHS Supply Chain's IT systems and enhance overall operational efficiency, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has been chosen by the National Health Service (NHS) Supply Chain to provide application development, support and maintenance for its core business systems and cloud infrastructure, for five years.

TCS will deploy a host of cloud and AI-enabled solutions to modernise NHS Supply Chain's IT systems and enhance overall operational efficiency, the company said in a regulatory filing.

TCS will replace NHS' legacy systems with a modern supply chain, enterprise resource planning solution for faster time-to-market, seamless scalability, and enhanced customer experience.

TCS will also transform the legacy operations into a product and platform-based IT operating model, enabling NHS Supply Chain to make smarter deliveries and operate more strategically.

"This shift will strengthen our resilience, improve user experience, and enable us to respond faster to changing business and customer needs. Ultimately, it will enhance our operational efficiency and service delivery as we work towards our commitment to unlock over 1 billion in recurrent value by 2030," Matthew Wynn, Executive Director Data and Technology, NHS Supply Chain, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsTCSartifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

